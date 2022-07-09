ECM PADRES REPORT: COMPLETE GAME PERFORMANCE BY RODON SITS DOWN PADRES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 9, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are stringing together a successful series against the Giants. They looked to take the series tonight with Carlos Rodon on the mound for San Francisco against Yu Darvish.

Like a lot of teams have been doing lately, the Giants took advantage of Darvish early in the second, loading the bases. Brandon Crawford hit a sac fly to left that scored Brandon Belt, but the Padres countered by loading the bases themselves in the home half when Jose Azocar hit a ball that bounced off of Crawford’s glove, allowing everyone to be safe and Jorge Alfaro to score from third and we were tied at one after two.

It was an epic pitchers’ duel between Darvish and Rodon–with 15 combined strikeouts–until the eighth when Luis Garcia came in and gave up a two-run homer to Wilmer Flores to deep left and that was all the Giants needed behind an incredible complete game, 12-strikeout performance by Rodon. San Francisco salvages one game with a 3-1 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Alex Wood starts for the Giants against MacKenzie Gore.

