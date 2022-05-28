By Liz Alper

Photo: despite the loss, Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove was impressive, goig six innings and striking out seven. Via @padres on Twitter

May 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres got a nice come-from-behind win last night and looked for the series win today against the Pirates. J.T. Brubaker started for the Bucs against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove against his old team.

The Padres struck first in the second with runners at the corners. Austin Nola hit a sac fly to right to score Jake Cronenworth from third and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

Padres’ing allowed the Buccos to tie the game in the fourth. Michael Perez hit a little ground ball that Musgrove tried to flip to home plate, but Josh VanMeter scored on the missed throw. Perez reached when Eric Hosmer dropped Nola’s throw and the game was tied at one after four.

The Padres came through late again with a single to right by Trent Grisham in the seventh that scored Luke Voit and the Friars led 2-1 after seven.

The Padres were almost out of the doghouse, but a series of close calls finally paid off for the Pirates with a three-run homer to left center in the ninth from Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Buccos staged their own come-from-behind to even the series at one apiece with a 4-2 win.

