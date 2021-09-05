ECM PADRES REPORT: THE CRONE ZONE WALKS IT OFF FOR A SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: the Padres honored the 10 servicemembers from Camp Pendleton that died in Kabul before the game. Via @padres on Twitter

September 5, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres rebounded in a big way last night. They looked to take the series against Houston today with Luis Garcia on the mound for the Stros against Chris Paddack.

Padres’ing gave the Astros the lead in the first, starting with a missed catch at first from Eric Hosmer and then Fernando Tatis Jr. failing to make a diving catch in right, allowing Jose Altuve to score and the Astros led 1-0.

But the Padres got right to work in the home half of the first, loading the bases. A sac fly to center from Wil Myers allowed Trent Grisham to score. Eric Hosmer broke the game open with a two-RBI double to left and the Friars led 3-1 after one.

Yuli Gurriel launched a solo homer in the seventh. Carlos Correa did the same thing to the Western Metal Supply Co. Building on left and we were tied at three after seven on two swings of the bat.

It looked like we were going to extra innings, but Jake Cronenworth saved us with a blast to right in the ninth and the Padres walked off with a series win, 4-3 and moved to 73-63.

