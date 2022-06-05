ECM PADRES REPORT: CRONENWORTH BLAST GIVES PADRES EXTRAS WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 5, 2022 (Milwaukee) - Two incredible games from Padres offense and defense have given them a 2-1 series lead over the Brewers. They looked for the win today with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Eric Lauer for Milwaukee.

The Brewers struck first with Kolten Wong’s solo homer in the first to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead after one.

They kept that lead until the fifth when Jurickson Profar singled to score Trent Grisham. Jake Cronenworth singled to score José Azocar and Profar scored and the Padres took a 3-1 lead after five.

But Wong showed up again in the eighth and belted a two-run, game-tying homer and we were tied at three after eight. Nine innings wasn’t enough, so we went to extras.

In the 10th, Jake Cronenworth gave the Padres the go-ahead with a three-run blast. Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI single in the home half, but the Padres prevailed with a 6-4 win to take the series 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Padres return home to host the Mets for three games. Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. and can also be viewed on MLB Network. Carlos Carrasco starts for New York against Blake Snell.

TRANSACTIONS