ECM PADRES REPORT: CRONENWORTH GAME-TYING HOME RUN LEADS TO PADRES EXTRA INNING WALK-OFF

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 21, 2021 (San Diego) - Bad umping ruined the Padres last night, so for once, it wasn’t their fault. They tried again tonight. Aaron Nola started for the Phillies against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

You know the drill by now. Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer in the first and the Phillies led 1-0 after one.

Finally, in the seventh, the Padres broke up Nola’s no-hitter as Manny Machado hit a single up the middle to score Trent Grisham and we were tied at one after seven.

But typical Padres’ing gave the Phillies the lead back in the eighth. Tim Hill hit Bryce Harper and loaded the bases. He hit Didi Gregorious next and scored Aaron Nola. Austin Adams came in and plonked Brad Miller to allow Jean Segura to score from third. Adams got a strikeout to end the inning, but the Phillies led 3-1 after eight.

It looked lost. The Padres were down to their last out in the ninth. But then, Jake Cronenworth stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run, game-tying bomb to center and Aaron Nola’s night was done. Ian Kennedy came in and eventually got the last out and we were going to extra innings tied at three.

It didn’t take long for the Padres to win it. In the 10th, Connor Brogdon threw a wild pitch, allowing Adam Frazier to score from third and the Padres to walk it off with a 4-3 win and break their four-game losing streak and move to 68-57.

UP NEXT