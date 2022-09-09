ECM PADRES REPORT: CRONENWORTH WALK-OFF GIVES PADRES GAME ONE WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth was the hero tonight with a walk-off single in the 10th. Via @padres on Twitter

September 9, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres had a really good series with the Diamondbacks, but now, the Dodgers were in town to put them to the test. Derek May started tonight’s game one for L.A. against Mike Clevinger.

Freddie Freeman started the scoring with a solo homer in the first and the Dodgers led 1-0 after one.

But Trent Grisham erased it with a three-run blast in the second to deep right down the line and the Padres now led 3-1 after two.

Freeman hit a sac fly in the third that scored Cody Bellinger. Will Smith singled to score Mookie Betts and we were tied at three after three.

Trayce Thompson hit a homer in the fourth and the Dodgers led 4-3 after four.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the fifth and we were tied again at four after five. Both teams failed to walk it off and we went to bonus baseball.

It luckily didn’t last long as Jake Cronenworth lined a ball to right that drove in the game-winning run and the Padres walked off game one 5-4.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Julio Urias starts for the Dodgers against Blake Snell.

