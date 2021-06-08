ECM PADRES REPORT: CUBS REBOUND TO TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 8, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres tried to take the series against the Cubs tonight after a nice offensive display last night. Former Padre Zach Davies started for Chicago against Dinelson Lamet.

It took a little longer for the ice to break, but in the fourth, Wilson Contreras hit a solo homer to deep left and the Cubs led 1-0 after four.

The Cubs put the nail in the coffin in the sixth with Anthony Rizzo’s no-out two-RBI double to center out of the reach of Jurickson Profar that kicked Lamet out of the game. He was replaced by Miguel Diaz, who chose to continue to slaughter and give up a two-run homer to left from Patrick Wisdom, his eighth of the year and the Cubs led 5-0 after six.

Rizzo added on with a two-run homer in the seventh and the Cubs stole game two, despite Ha-Seong Kim’s RBI double in the ninth--from the Padres with a 7-1 win to split the series. The Padres fall to 37-26.

