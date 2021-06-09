ECM PADRES REPORT: CUBS TAKE SERIES WITH EASY WIN IN GAME THREE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 9, 2021 (San Diego) - The Cubs rebounded last night to split the series, so the Padres tried to take the series again today in the finale. We had a great pitching matchup in Jake Arrieta for Chicago against Yu Darvish facing his old team.

Today’s game was short but sweet. In the third, Manny Machado scored to single Tommy Pham, but Joc Pederson erased it with a solo homer in the fourth and we were tied at one after four.

The Cubs were able to take down the Padres with very little scoring, as Anthony Rizzo grounded into a double play to score Ian Happ in the seventh and Sergio Alcantara hit a solo homer in the eighth and the Cubs took the series 2-1 with a 3-1 win. The Padres fall to 37-27.

UP NEXT