ECM PADRES REPORT: CYCLE FOR ESCOBAR MEANS A PADRES LOSS

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

June 6, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres’ road trip went from bad to good. Now they were finally back home hosting the Mets, who hold the best record in the National League. Carlos Carrasco started tonight’s game one for New York against Blake Snell.

Snell loaded the bases in the first and walked J.D. Davis, allowing Starling Marte to walk home from third. Eduardo Escobar singled to score two and the Mets led 3-0 after one.

The Padres finally got on the board in the third with Jurickson Profar’s single to left that scored Jorge Alfaro and the Mets led 3-1 after three.

But the Mets kept ahead with Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single in the fourth to score Escobar and New York led 4-1 after four.

Snell’s night was done and he was replaced by Steven Wilson, who gave up a sac fly to center to Davis that scored Pete Alonso and the Mets led 5-1 after six.

The Padres tried to rally in the seventh after a leadoff single from Ha-Seong Kim led to a long double off the right field wall by Nomar Mazara that scored Kim and the Mets led 5-2 after seven.

But Escobar came up smiling again in the eighth with a two-run towering blast to right. Luke Voit narrowed the gap in the home half of the eighth with a three-run homer to left center that came under review for a potential come-back after coming back into the park, but was ruled a home run and the Mets hung on to a 7-5 lead after eight.

But that wasn’t a big deal for Escobar, as he tripled off the right field wall in the ninth to score two and complete his first career cycle. Jeff McNeil drove him in with a bouncing grounder down the third base line for a double. He was driven in by Tomas Nido, who hit a line drive single to right and the Mets ran away with this one 11-5 on a monumental night for Escobar.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Taijuan Walker starts for New York against Yu Darvish.

