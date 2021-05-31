ECM PADRES REPORT: DAY OF HOMERS GIVES CUBS GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 31, 2021 (Chicago) - After taking two out of three from the Astros, the Padres headed back up north to face the Cubs for three games. Chris Paddack started today’s Memorial Day showdown against Kohl Stewart for Chicago.

In the second, Wil Myers singled to score Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres led 1-0.

Javy Baez has been making a lot of news lately and in the third, he made more with a two-run blast to center to put the Cubs on top 2-1 after three.

Patrick Wisdom added on in the fourth with a solo homer to straight center and the Cubs led 3-1 after four.

After a leadoff double by Sergio Alcantara in the fifth, Kris Bryant launched the third Cubs homer of the day; a two-run shot to right and the Cubs led 5-1 after five.

More home runs came. Tatis Jr. and Wisdom both hit solo homers in the sixth and Baez did the same in the seventh and a day of homers allowed the Cubs to take game one 7-2. The Padres fall to 34-21 and to second in the NL West.





UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. Ryan Weathers starts against Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

