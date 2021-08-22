By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

August 22, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres were lucky to get a huge win yesterday to break their skid. They tried to take the series today with Kyle Gibson on the mound for Philadelphia against Craig Stammen.

The Padres got off to a great start in the first, getting runners on base quickly and Manny Machado hit a sac fly to left to score Trent Grisham and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

The Padres held on to that lead until the fourth when Rhys Hoskins blasted a solo homer to left center. The Phils jumped out in front on Odubel Herrera’s single to right to score Ronald Torreyes and old Padre Travis Jankowski and the Phillies led 3-1 after four.

Hoskins crushed another solo homer to left in the fifth for his 26th home run of the year and second of the game and the Phillies led 4-1 after five.

Herrera added on in the seventh with a solo shot to center. J.T. Realmuto followed suit with a two-run blast to right and the Phillies led 7-1 after seven.

Austin Nola got some rally runs in the ninth with a line drive double to left that scored three runs, but Hector Neris held on and got the final strikeout and the Phillies took the series with a 7-4 win. The Padres fall to 68-58.

