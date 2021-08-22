ECM PADRES REPORT: DESPITE RALLY IN NINTH, IT'S BACK TO LOSING

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter 
 
August 22, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres were lucky to get a huge win yesterday to break their skid.  They tried to take the series today with Kyle Gibson on the mound for Philadelphia against Craig Stammen.

The Padres got off to a great start in the first, getting runners on base quickly and Manny Machado hit a sac fly to left to score Trent Grisham and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

 
The Padres held on to that lead until the fourth when Rhys Hoskins blasted a solo homer to left center.  The Phils jumped out in front on Odubel Herrera’s single to right to score Ronald Torreyes and old Padre Travis Jankowski and the Phillies led 3-1 after four.
 
Hoskins crushed another solo homer to left in the fifth for his 26th home run of the year and second of the game and the Phillies led 4-1 after five.
 
Herrera added on in the seventh with a solo shot to center.  J.T. Realmuto followed suit with a two-run blast to right and the Phillies led 7-1 after seven.
 
Austin Nola got some rally runs in the ninth with a line drive double to left that scored three runs, but Hector Neris held on and got the final strikeout and the Phillies took the series with a 7-4 win. The Padres fall to 68-58.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres get a day off before returning to the NL West and hosting the Dodgers.  Game one is Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. and will also be on ESPN as well as BSSD.  The pitchers are yet to be named for both teams.
 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon