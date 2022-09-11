ECM PADRES REPORT: DISAPPOINTMENT SUNDAY

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 11, 2022 (San Diego) - The Dodgers got revenge last night in game two. Both teams looked for the series win today with Andrew Heaney on the mound for L.A. against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Jake Cronenworth put the Padres on top in the second with a high, deep homer to right and José Azocar scored on an error in the third and the Padres led 2-0 after three.

Justin Turner and Chris Taylor both hit solo homers in the fifth to tie the game at two after five.

From then on, it was all Dodgers. Max Muncy singled in the sixth to score two, Trea Turner singled in the seventh to score Cody Bellinger and Muncy walked with the bases loaded to score Mookie Betts. Justin Turner capped off the seventh with a grand slam and the Dodgers led 10-2 after seven.

Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the ninth and the Dodgers sent the Padres into their day off destroyed, 11-2 and clinch a berth in the 2022 postseason.

UP NEXT

After a day off, the Padres go up to Seattle for two games of interleague ball with the Mariners. Game one on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and can also be seen on MLB Network. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle.

