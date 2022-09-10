ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS COME BACK IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter

September 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres walked it off in fine fashion last night thanks to Jake Cronenworth. They tried to take the series tonight with Julio Urias on the mound for L.A. against Blake Snell.

The Dodgers struck first in the third after Trea Turner tripled on a ball that should have been caught by Jose Azocar or Juan Soto. Freddie Freeman lined a ball to right center to score him, but Manny Machado hit an absolute bomb in the home half of the third off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building for his 27th homer of the year and we were tied at one after three.

With the bases loaded in the fifth and nobody out, Trea Turner doubled to left center that scored three. Freeman doubled to left to score Trea Turner and Snell’s night was done. Nabil Crismatt replaced him and gave up a fielder’s choice to Justin Turner that scored Freeman and the Dodgers led 5-1 after five.

Machado tried again with a deep solo homer in the sixth to center. The Dodgers still led 6-2 after six.

Freeman extended the lead with a two-run homer to center in the seventh. Chris Taylor singled down the third base line to score Will Smith and the Dodgers led 8-2 after seven.

Jurickson Profar tried with a sac fly to deep right in the ninth that scored Josh Bell and Luis Campusano doubled on a slow ball to left that scored Wil Myers, but the Dodgers got proper revenge with an 8-4 win in game two.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Andrew Heaney started for L.A. against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

