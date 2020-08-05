By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 5, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres suffered a tough loss last night against the Dodgers and looked to rebound in game three tonight. Ross Stripling started for the Dodgers against Garrett Richards.

In the second, Joc Pederson started things off for the Dodgers with a two-run homer to right center and L.A. took a 2-0 lead after two.

The Dodgers extended their lead in the fifth with an RBI double by Will Smith that scored Pederson. Another RBI double from Enrique Hernandez scored Smith to make the lead 4-0 L.A.

Well that made Fernando Tatis Jr. angry. So in the home half of the fifth, he blasted a two-run bomb to left to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2 after five.

But in the sixth, Pederson just laughed in his face with a three-run homer to center and the Dodgers were up big again, 7-2 after six.

In the seventh, Valhalla alum Greg Garcia hit a line drive triple to right. Two runs scored and the Padres inched closer and finally kicked Stripling out of the game. We went to the eighth with San Diego down 7-4.

Wil Myers tried to help in the eighth with a solo blast to left to make it 7-5.

The Padres started a rally in the ninth. With runners at the corners, Tommy Pham singled to score Tatis Jr., but bad base-running by Manny Machado resulted in him getting thrown out at home and the Dodgers escaped with the 7-6 win and the 2-1 series win. The Padres remain in third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off tomorrow before their weekend series against the Diamondbacks. First pitch Friday is at 6:10 p.m. Luke Weaver starts for Arizona against Zach Davies.