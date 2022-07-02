ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS LEAVE PADRES IN DUST TO TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 2, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres are down two against the NL West leading Dodgers on this Fourth of July weekend. They tried again tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Tyler Anderson for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers wasted no time in picking up where they left off with three straight solo homers from Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner in the first and the Dodgers led 3-0 after one.

Trea Turner added a single that scored Gavin Lux in the second and the Dodgers led 4-0 after two.

Jake Lamb added more in the fifth with a double that scored Justin Turner and the Dodgers led 5-0 after five.

Trent Grisham put the Padres on the board with a sac fly in the seventh that scored Austin Nola, but the Dodgers got revenge in the home half on Max Muncy’s sac fly that scored Trea Turner and the other Turner’s sac fly that scored Freeman and the Dodgers led 7-1 after seven.

Luke Voit hit a solo homer in the eighth, but it was too late; the Dodgers took the series with a 7-2 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. MacKenzie Gore starts against Clayton Kershaw for L.A.

TRANSACTIONS