ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS RALLY TO TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Ryan Weathers is the second pitcher ever and fifth player and youngest player in MLB history to make his debut in the postseason. Via @Padres on Twitter

October 6, 2020 (Arlington, Texas) - The Padres were ready for game one of the National League Division Series tonight against who else but the Dodgers. The Padres got Mike Clevinger back to start game one against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers.

Austin Nola finally broke the ice in the fourth with a single to left center to score Wil Myers and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

But the Padres’ing of the past came back to bite them in the fifth after Eric Hosmer failed to catch a routine ground ball throw at first. Justin Turner scored and the score was tied at one after five.

The Dodgers took their first lead of the game in the sixth on Corey Seager’s sac fly to right that scored Chris Taylor. Turner hit a line drive to right that scored Mookie Betts. Cody Bellinger grounded to the infield and the play was cut off by Jake Cronenworth, but everyone was safe and Turner scored. Muncy scored and the Dodgers rallied to take game one 5-1.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 6:08 p.m. Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers.






