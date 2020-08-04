ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS SURGE BACK IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 4, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres earned themselves a tight win against the Dodgers last night. Dustin May started for LA against Dinelson Lamet.

It was deadlocked until the third when Fernando Tatis Jr. lined a triple to right that scored Francisco Mejia all the way from first and the Padres took a 1-0 lead after three.

Luckily, our sportswriter got out of the shower just in time to see Jake Cronenworth blast a solo homer to right in the fourth to give the Padres a 2-0 lead after four.

But in the blink of an eye, the lead was gone in the sixth. Cory Seager lined to left center and scored two runs after bobbles by Mejia and Trent Grisham. It tied the game and kicked Lamet out of the game. He was replaced by Craig Stammen, who finished the inning, but we had a new ballgame after six.

The Dodgers took the lead in the seventh when pinch hitter A.J. Pollock doubled on a line drive to right. Austin Barnes scored and the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead after seven.

Chris Taylor extended the LA lead in the eighth with a single that scored Bellinger to make it 4-2 Dodgers after eight.

Pollock added one more with a solo homer just over the center field wall and the Dodgers took game two 5-2. The Padres are in third place in the NL West with a 7-5 record behind the Dodgers (2nd) and the Rockies (1st).

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. Ross Stripling starts for LA against Garrett Richards.

