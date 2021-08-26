ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS SWEEP PADRES 4-0

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Trent Grisham's home run-saving catch was the only highlight of tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

August 26, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres and Dodgers played 16 innings and guess what? The Padres still lost. So tonight’s game was just for fun to see if they could salvage a game. A great pitching matchup awaited in Max Scherzer for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

Things were kept sane until the third inning when Austin Barnes launched a two-run homer to left. Corey Seager hit a high RBI double off the right field wall to score Trea Turner and the Dodgers led 3-0 after three.

The Dodgers continued in the fourth with Cody Bellinger’s sac fly that scored A.J. Pollock and L.A. cruised to an easy 4-0 sweep of the Padres, who fall to 68-61.

UP NEXT

The Padres head to Anaheim for a two-game series with the other L.A. team, the Angels. Game one tomorrow night is at 6:38 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start for the Angels against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

