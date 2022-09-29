ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS TAKE LAST SERIES OF SEASON

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 29, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night was boring and the Padres ended up losing, which usually happens during boring games. Both teams looked for the series win tonight. Brusdar Graterol started for L.A. against Steven Wilson.

Brandon Drury kicked things off with a two-RBI single in the first, but Miguel Vargas hit a sac fly in the second that scored Will Smith and the Padres led 2-1 after two.

Freddie Freeman singled in the sixth to score Mookie Betts and Vargas singled to score two and the Dodgers now led 4-2 after six.

Smith hit a solo homer in the eighth and the Dodgers took the series from the Padres with a 5-2 win.

UP NEXT