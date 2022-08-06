ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 6, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres were shellacked last night against the Dodgers, so they tried again tonight with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers.

Will Smith started the scoring with a solo homer in the second and the Dodgers led 1-0 after two.

Smith did it again in the third, hitting a looping single to left that scored Mookie Betts and the Dodgers led 2-0 after three.

The Padres threatened and got revenge in the fourth with Brandon Drury’s double to left that scored Juan Soto. Josh Bell scored and Wil Myers hit a single to right that scored Drury and the Padres took the lead 3-2 after four.

It all evaporated in the fifth when Max Muncy smashed a three-run homer to put the Dodgers back out in front and end Clevinger’s night. He was replaced by Adrian Morejon, who got the last out, but the Dodgers led 5-3 after five.

Freddie Freeman added on in the seventh with a sac fly that scored Betts and Smith hit another sac fly that scored Trea Turner and the Dodgers led 7-3 after seven.

The Dodgers got their last licks in in the eighth with Cody Bellinger’s long, gapping double to right that scored Gavin Lux and L.A. took the series with an 8-3 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 4:08 p.m. and can only be seen on ESPN. Yu Darvish starts against Tyler Anderson for the Dodgers.

TRANSACTIONS