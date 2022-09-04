ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

September 4, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres and Dodgers are taking turns bashing each other. Tonight we saw who bashed harder in the rubber game with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Ryan Pepiot for L.A.

The two teams played leap frog. Manny Machado singled in the third to score Austin Nola, but Will Smith tied it in the fourth with a solo homer. With the bases loaded, Cody Bellinger walked to score Justin Turner, Mookie Betts hit a sac fly to score Joey Gallo, Trea Turner doubled to score two and L.A. led 5-1 after four.

The Padres started to crawl back in the seventh with Jurickson Profar’s RBI single to right that scored two. Jake Cronenworth came through with a double to right to score Profar, but a bad strike call robbed the Padres and in the home half, the Dodgers capitalized with Justin Turner’s line drive double to left to score Smith. Trayce Thompson pinch-hit and blasted a three-run homer to deep left and the Dodgers took the series from the Padres with a 9-4 win.

