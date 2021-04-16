ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS WIN BACK AND FORTH EXTRA INNINGS BATTLE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 16, 2021 (San Diego) - After successfully completing the sweep against the Pirates, the Padres returned home for their first series against the Dodgers. Walker Buehler started for the Dodgers against Ryan Weathers in his first major league start.

Luis Campusano kicked things off for the Padres in the second with an RBI single to right that scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

New Dodger Luke Raley sucked the life out of the Padres with a solo homer to right in the fifth to tie the game at one.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrated his return to the lineup with a solo smash of his own to straightaway center to give the Padres the lead again at 2-1 after five.

The Padres have been doing so well this season, but in the sixth, they suddenly turned into the Padres of old. Chris Taylor singled to Tatis Jr., who threw to second for what should have been the routine third out to retire the side, but Tatis Jr. couldn’t catch the throw, allowing two runners to score and LA to take a lead. Zach McKinstry struck out, but reached first when the ball hopped away from Campusano, allowing Taylor to score and the Dodgers to take a 4-2 lead.

The Padres got one back on an error by the Dodgers in the seventh. McKinstry’s throw to first went too low, allowing Ha-Seong Kim to score and the Padres trailed 4-3 after seven.

McKinstry redeemed himself with a long double to right in the eighth that scored Will Smith and the Dodgers took a 5-3 lead.

Tatis Jr.’s homer was big, but tonight, Jurickson Profar was the hero as he lined a double to left that scored two runs to tie the game at five in the bottom of the eighth.

The Dodgers again broke the tie with Justin Turner’s single to shallow left in the ninth that scored Mookie Betts and the Dodgers led 6-5.

The Padres didn’t go away. In the bottom of the ninth, Eric Hosmer tied the game yet again with a single to center to score Machado. We went to extras knotted at six.

We got to the 12th before Corey Seager and the Dodgers decided that they’d had enough and blasted a two-run homer to right center. The Dodgers loaded the bases and McKinstry scorched a line drive up the middle to score Justin Turner. Being out of pitchers, Jake Cronenworth took the mound and Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove took left field. Cronenworth gave up a single to Raley, who beat out the throw to first. Max Muncy scored. David Price hit a sac fly that scored Taylor and the Dodgers finally won a wild back and forth that lasted 12 innings by a score of 11-6. The Padres fall to 9-6.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTION NEWS