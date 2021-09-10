ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS WIN CLOSE GAME TWO BATTLE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer and an RBI double tonight, but it wasn't enough. Via @padres on Twitter

September 10, 2021 (Los Angeles) - After dropping game one to the Dodgers last night, the Padres tried again tonight with Chris Paddack on the mound against Walker Buehler for L.A.

The Dodgers took the upper hand again in the third with Gavin Lux’s double that scored Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts’ sac fly that scored Lux and L.A. led 2-0 after three.

But the Padres tied the game up quickly in the fourth with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s two-run home run and we were tied at two after four.

The tie didn’t last long as in the fifth, Betts blasted a three-run bomb and the Dodgers led 5-2 after five.

Manny Machado tried to help a little bit in the eighth with a small ground ball up the middle that scored Adam Frazier. Tatis Jr. lined a double to left to score Machado, but the Dodgers held strong and took the series with a 5-4 win. The Padres fall to 74-67.

