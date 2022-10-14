ECM PADRES REPORT: DON’T LOOK NOW, BUT PADRES HAVE PLAYOFF SERIES LEAD OVER DODGERS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

October 14, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres evened the series in L.A. and now they get to return home for postseason baseball in San Diego. Tony Gonselin started for the Dodgers tonight against Blake Snell.



Jake Cronenworth started the scoring in the first with a single that scored Juan Soto and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the fourth and the Padres led 2-0 after four.

The Dodgers got on the board in the fifth with a sac fly by Mookie Betts that scored Trayce Thompson, but the Padres held on to their 2-1 lead to secure a 2-1 series lead.

UP NEXT

Game four is tomorrow at 6:37 p.m. on FS1. Tyler Anderson starts for the Dodgers against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.