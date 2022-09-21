ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY 1-0 WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell had a shockingly good night, pitching seven innings and striking out 13. Via @padres on Twitter

September 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres got a nice win in game one against the Cardinals last night. They tried to take the series in game two tonight against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis against Blake Snell.

Austin Nola started the scoring with a single in the second that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres, shockingly, survived with just a 1-0 win to take the series.

UP NEXT

The matinee rubber game tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. Jack Flaherty starts for the Cardinals against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.