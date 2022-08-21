ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY 2-1 WIN GIVES PADRES SPLIT

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The series with the Nationals finally wraps up today and the Padres have a chance to split. Ex-Diamondback Patrick Corbin starts for Washington against Sean Manaea.

Nelson Cruz broke the tie in the fourth with a solo homer and the Nats led 1-0 after four.

But Josh Bell saved the day again in the sixth with a two-run homer to deep right and the Padres split the series with an easy 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres have an easy week ahead; day off tomorrow before the Guardians come to town for a two-game interleague series and a day off Thursday. Game one on Tuesday is at 6:40 p.m. and will be MLB.tv’s free game of the day. Aaron Civale starts for Cleveland against Mike Clevinger.