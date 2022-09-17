ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY DESERT WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum struck out eight today. Via @padres on Twitter

September 17, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres got sweet revenge last night in a 12-3 win against the Diamondbacks. They tried for a two-game series lead tonight with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Zac Gallen for the Dbacks.

The Padres started the scoring in the fourth with Ha-Seong Kim’s sac fly that scored Jake Cronenworth and Luis Campusano’s solo homer and the Padres coasted to an easy 2-0 win in game three.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Ryne Nelson for Arizona.