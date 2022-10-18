ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY LOSS FOR GAME ONE

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
October 18, 2022 (San Diego) - The winner of this series gets to go to the World Series.  Let’s go.  Phillies.  Padres.  It starts tonight. Zack Wheeler started for Philadelphia against Yu Darvish.

Bryce Harper kicked things off in the fourth with a huge home run to left and the Phillies led 1-0 after four.

 
Kyle Schwarber added a homer of his own in the fifth and the Phillies got an easy 2-0 win for game one.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two is tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. on Fox.  Aaron Nola starts for Philly against Blake Snell.
 

