ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY WIN IN SEATTLE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish was phenomenal tonight, pitching eight innings and striking out seven. Via @padres on Twitter

September 13, 2022 (Seattle) - The Dodgers left the Padres in ruins, so they traveled up to Seattle to try their luck in a two-game interleague series against the Mariners. Yu Darvish started tonight against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

The Padres struck gold in the fourth with Wil Myers’ lined double down the left field line that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

Juan Soto added the finishing touch in the ninth with a fielder’s choice that scored Austin Nola and the Padres took game one with an easy 2-0 win.

UP NEXT