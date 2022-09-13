ECM PADRES REPORT: EASY WIN IN SEATTLE

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Yu Darvish was phenomenal tonight, pitching eight innings and striking out seven.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
September 13, 2022 (Seattle) - The Dodgers left the Padres in ruins, so they traveled up to Seattle to try their luck in a two-game interleague series against the Mariners.  Yu Darvish started tonight against Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

The Padres struck gold in the fourth with Wil Myers’ lined double down the left field line that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

 
Juan Soto added the finishing touch in the ninth with a fielder’s choice that scored Austin Nola and the Padres took game one with an easy 2-0 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. and can also be seen on MLB Network.  Mike Clevinger starts against Luis Castillo for Seattle.
 

