ECM PADRES REPORT: ET TU, SAN DIEGO? DODGERS COME FROM BEHIND, STUN PADRES HAMLET STYLE

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 28, 2021 (Los Angeles) - Last night, the Padres did absolutely nothing, so they tried again tonight with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Max Scherzer for L.A.

The Dodgers once again started things in the first with Trea Turner’s RBI single to left and Max Muncy’s line drive single to right to score Turner. And A.J. Pollock sealed the deal with a long two-run homer to left and L.A. jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one.

Victor Caratini put the Padres on the board in the second with a solo homer. The Dodgers led 4-1.

L.A. added more in the home half of the second with Corey Seager’s double to left that scored Mookie Betts and the Dodgers led 5-1 after two.

Manny Machado got the Padres even closer with a two-run blast to center in the third. The Dodgers kept a 5-3 lead after three.

Still, the Padres crept closer. Adam Frazier doubled to score Caratini in the fourth. Wil Myers scored on an error and we were tied at five after four.

The Padres took their first lead of the game on Myers’ triple in the sixth that scored Caratini and the Friars led 6-5 after six.

Tommy Pham added insurance in the seventh with a ground ball double to right that scored Machado. Trent Grisham lined a blast to right that scored two runs to kick Brusdar Graterol out of the game. He was replaced by Phil Bickford, who got the final two outs. The Padres led 9-5.

Betts kept the Dodgers in the game with a solo homer to deep left in the home half of the seventh. The Padres still led 9-6 after seven.

Muncy and the Dodgers crept closer with his high solo homer to right center in the eighth. Pollock followed with an opposite field solo homer to right of his own and suddenly, it was a one-run game. And Cody Bellinger tied it all up with another solo homer to right. Seager stabbed the Padres in the heart with a two-run blast to right and the Dodgers betrayed the Padres Shakespearean style with a come-from-behind 11-9 win to take the series. The Padres fall to 78-80.

