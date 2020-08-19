ECM PADRES REPORT: EXTRA INNINGS GRAND SLAM BY MACHADO GIVES PADRES SERIES AGAINST RANGERS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado's grand slam in the 10th gave the Padres the win. Via @padres on Twitter

August 19, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres have been clobbering the Rangers so far in interleague play. Tonight, they were back in San Diego on the home-at-home series and looked to take 3 of 4 with Lance Lynn starting for Texas against Chris Paddack.

That goal didn’t start out so well; in the second, Rougned Odor blasted a solo homer to right to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead after two.

Former Ranger Jurickson Profar solved that problem in the third with a solo blast of his own to left that ricocheted off the stands. And guess who gave the Pads the lead? Only the league leader in home runs, Fernando Tatis, Jr., with a solo shot to center to give the Padres a 2-1 lead after three. And that was all they needed, or so they thought…

The Padres were about to take game three when, in the ninth, Joey Gallo joined the home run parade with a solo shot of his own to right to tie the game at two. We were headed to extra innings.

Those extra innings didn’t last long. In the 10th with the bases loaded, Willie Calhoun hit a slow dribbler up the middle. Austin Hedges couldn’t get a grip on it, Nick Solak scored from third and the Rangers led 3-2.

You know that scene at the end of Holes where it finally rains on Camp Green Lake after years of drought? That’s what the bottom of the 10th felt like. The bases were loaded. Manny Machado stepped up to the plate and blasted a grand slam--the Padres’ third in three games against the Rangers--to deep left field and the Padres, by the skin on their necks, were able to take game three from the Rangers 6-3 and remain in third with a 14-12 record.

UP NEXT

The finale is tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. Kyle Gibson starts for Texas against Dinelson Lamet.

TRANSACTION NEWS:

Padres option OF Edward Olivares to the alternate training site and recall RHP Michel Baez.

