ECM PADRES REPORT: FINALLY, LOSING DOESN’T MATTER

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 5, 2022 (San Diego) - And here we are, the last game of the season. Only this year, the Padres had something to look forward to after the game. John Brebbia started for San Francisco against Craig Stammen.

Jake Cronenworth started the scoring in the first with a single that scored Manny Machado and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But from the third on, it was all Giants. Mike Yastrzemski singled to score LaMonte Wade Jr., David Villar hit a two-run homer in the fourth, Wade Jr. singled to score Ford Proctor and Yaz hit a sac fly to score Joey Bart and the Giants led 5-1 after four.

Austin Slater hit a solo homer in the seventh and Villar hit one in the eighth. The Giants added one more run in a meaningless game for both teams and won 8-1.

UP NEXT

The Padres start their playoff campaign Friday in New York against the Mets in the National League Wild Card series. Game one is at 5:07 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.





TRANSACTIONS