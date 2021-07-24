ECM PADRES REPORT: FISH GET AWAY WITH GAME THREE WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 30th home run of the season today. Via @padres on Twitter

July 24, 2021 (Miami) - The Padres have been enjoying their time in Miami, taking two games from the Marlins so far. They looked to take the series tonight with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Braxton Garrett for the Marlins.

Fernando Tatis Jr. kicked things off in the first with a blasted solo homer to left and the Padres led 1-0 after one. The homer is Tatis Jr.’s 30th of the season.

In the third, Weathers, fresh off the injured list, knocked a solo homer out of the yard to center and the Padres led 2-0 after three.

The Marlins cut the lead again in the fifth when Jurickson Profar was pulled off the first base bag by Manny Machado’s throw, allowing Miguel Rojas to score from third and the Padres kept a 2-1 lead after five.

The Marlins finally, finally broke the ice after two days with Jesus Aguilar’s single to center with the bases loaded in the seventh that scored two and the Fish took advantage of a very frustrating day for the Padres that had them squaring up against the umpires constantly. The Marlins win 3-2. The Padres fall to 58-43.

UP NEXT

Be ready to wake up early tomorrow for the rubber match at 10:10 a.m. Yu Darvish will start against a pitcher to be named for Miami.

TRANSACTIONS