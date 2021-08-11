ECM PADRES REPORT: FISH SWIM AWAY WITH SHUTOUT WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 11, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres eeked out a win last night in game two against the Marlins to take the series. Today they tried for the sweep. Sandy Alcantara started for the Marlins against Ryan Weathers.

The Marlins started off hot. Isan Diaz doubled in the first to score Miguel Rojas and Lewis Brinson hit a two-run homer and the Fish led 3-0 after one.

Bryan De La Cruz added on with a solo homer in the second and the Marlins led 4-0 after two.

Brinson hit his second homer of the game in the third, this one to straightaway center, for his seventh homer of the season and the Marlins led 5-0 after three.

More fishy runs came in the fifth with Brian Anderson’s single that scored Jorge Alfaro and the Marlins led 6-0 after five.

With the bases loaded in the eighth, Rojas walked to score Joe Panik and the Fish took a 7-0 sweep -avoiding win back to Florida. The Padres fall to 66-50.





UP NEXT

The Padres hit the road for a NL West road trip, starting with a weekend in Phoenix for four games against the Diamondbacks. Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Taylor Widener for Arizona.





TRANSACTIONS