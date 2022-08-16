ECM PADRES REPORT: FISH TAKE TWO

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
August 16, 2022 (Miami) - The Padres were shocked on their first day in Miami yesterday, so they tried again today with Sean Manaea on the mound against Edward Cabrera for the Marlins.

The Fish started swimming in the second with Nick Fortes’ solo homer and Jesus Aguilar’s double that scored Peyton Burdick and the Marlins led 2-0 after two.

 
In the fourth, Fortes hit his second homer of the night deep to left and the Marlins led 3-0 after four.
 
All looked lost until the seventh when Manny Machado doubled with the bases loaded to score all three runners, but the Marlins reclaimed the lead in the home half of the seventh with a sharp line drive double to right by Burdick that scored Fortes and he Marlins saved themselves and took the series with a 4-3 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. and may also be seen on MLB Network.  Mike Clevinger starts against Pablo Lopez for Miami.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Craig Stammen transferred to 60-day IL (right shoulder inflammation)
  • Matt Beaty activated from 60-day IL and optioned to El Paso
  • Drew Pomeranz on rehab in Al Paso

