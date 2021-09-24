ECM PADRES REPORT: FRIED PITCHES COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT AS PADRES FALL TO BRAVES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the game-winning home run in the suspended game one today. Via @padres on Twitter

September 24, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres are hosting the Braves this weekend, but first, the two teams had to finish the game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta (what’s rain?) on July 19.

GAME ONE (continuation)

The continued game resumed pretty normally, with the Padres up 5-4 until the sixth when Adam Duvall hit a solo homer and we were tied at five after six.

Luckily, the Padres were saved in the seventh by home run number 41 for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres won the shortened and suspended game 6-5 and move to 78-75.

GAME TWO

In today’s complete game, Max Fried started for Atlanta against Reiss Knehr.

The Braves got the upper hand to start with Austin Riley’s single in the first that scored Ozzie Albies and Atlanta led 1-0 after one.

The kid with the most Southern name in baseball, Dansby Swanson, homered in the second to right, good for two runs and the Braves led 3-0 after two.

More insurance (as if it was needed) came in the sixth when Duvall grounded a ball up the middle to score Albies and the Braves, behind Fried, who pitched a complete game shutout, won 4-0 to split the series. The Padres fall to 78-76.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. Huascar Ynoa starts for Atlanta against a pitcher to be named.

