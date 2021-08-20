ECM PADRES REPORT: FRUSTRATING BATTLE WITH UMPS RESULTS IN PADRES LOSS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: at least Manny Machado hit a cool home run. Via @padres on Twitter

August 20, 2021 (San Diego) - After the worst road trip ever, the Padres were finally home and away from the NL West, hosting the Phillies for the weekend. Matt Moore started tonight’s game one for Philly against Blake Snell.

The Phillies broke the ice in the third with a long line drive double from J.T. Realmuto to left that scored Jean Segura. Bryce Harper did what Bryce Harper does and hit his 23rd homer of the year, a towering fly ball to right good for two runs and the Phillies led 3-0.

Manny Machado was just behind him, however, when he knocked his 22nd homer of the year out on a screeching 119.6 mph line drive to left in the home half of the third good for two runs and the Phillies led 3-2 after three.

Andrew McCutchen added the game solidifier in the eighth with a double to left that scored Segura and the Phillies led 4-2.

In the home half of the eighth, the Padres started a rally. The good news is, with the bases loaded, Eric Hosmer scored from third on a walk. The bad news is, Fernando Tatis Jr. was beaned in the head. He seemed to be okay, but the Padres only got one run and the Phillies prevailed with a 4-3 win in game one. The Padres fall to 67-57.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. Aaron Nola starts for Philly against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

TRANSACTIONS