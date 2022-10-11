ECM PADRES REPORT: GAME ONE LOSS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

October 11, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres advanced to the National League Division Series to play the Dodgers. This is probably where the fun stops, but let’s recap the games anyway. Mike Clevinger started tonight’s game one against Julio Urias for L.A.

The Dodgers struck first with a solo homer by Trea Turner in the first. Max Muncy singled to score Will Smith and the Dodgers led 2-0 after one.

Smith doubled to score Turner in the third. Gavin Lux doubled to score Smith. Cody Bellinger reached on an error by Wil Myers, allowing Muncy to score and the Dodgers led 5-0 after three.

Myers got the Padres on the board finally with a homer just over the left field wall in the fifth. Trent Grisham hit a sac groundout that scored Jake Cronenworth. Austin Nola hit a sac fly to deep left, but Ha-Seong Kim beat out the throw home, but the Dodgers prevailed and took game one with a 5-3 win.

UP NEXT

Game two is an hour earlier tomorrow at 5:37 p.m and can only be seen on FS1. Yu Darvish starts against Clayton Kershaw for L.A.

