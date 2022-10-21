ECM PADRES REPORT: GAME THREE LOSS IN PHILLY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 21, 2022 (Philadelphia) - After evening the series, the Padres find themselves in Philadelphia for game three. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Ranger Suarez for the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber kicked things off with his second homer of the series, a tower to right in the first and the Phillies led 1-0 after one.

Juan Soto saved the day in the fourth with an RBI single, but Jean Segura put the Phillies back on top in the home half with a two-RBI single and the Phillies led 3-2 after four.

Trent Grisham scored in the fifth, but Alec Bohm doubled to right in the sixth to score Nick Castellanos and the Phillies held onto a 4-2 win to take game two.

