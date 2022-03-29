ECM PADRES REPORT: GIANTS ROCK PADRES IN SPRING

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 29, 2022 (Scottsdale) - The Padres are finally rolling in the spring and today, they got to see the Giants for the first time this season. Mike Clevinger started against Carlos Ródon for the Giants.

Darin Ruf, who caused so much grief for the Padres last season, caused more with a double in the first that scored Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants led 1-0 after one.

From then on, the Giants kept pounding. Tommy La Stella doubled in the second to score three and San Fran led 4-0 after three.

In the third, Joc Pederson and Joey Bart launched two-run homers. Luis Matos singled to score Luis Gonzalez and the Giants led 9-0 after three.

Two more came in the sixth on Michael Gigliotti’s two-run homer. The Giants led 11-0 after six.

The Padres finally got on the board in the seventh on Victor Caratini’s line drive double to right that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Giants led 11-1 after seven.

The Padres weren’t completely useless today, as Taylor Kohlwey tripled in the eighth to score three. Caratini singled to score Kohlwey. Jackson Merrill scored, but the Giants rocked the Padres with an 11-6 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres return to Peoria to host the Brewers tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Freddy Peralta starts for Milwaukee against Chris Paddack.

TRANSACTIONS