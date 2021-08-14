ECM PADRES REPORT: GOOD NEWS: A HISTORICAL NIGHT IN PHOENIX. BAD NEWS: PADRES LOSE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 14, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres have dropped two really embarrassing games so far in Phoenix, but they still had two chances to save the series, starting tonight with Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove on the mound against Tyler Gilbert for Arizona.

It was another miserable night in the desert. In the first, Ketel Marte doubled to score Josh VanMeter. David Peralta singled to score Marte and Drew Ellis capped it off with a three-run bomb--his first major league home run--and the Dbacks led 5-0 after one.

Josh Rojas added on in the fifth with a triple that scored Pavin Smith and the Dbacks led 6-0 after five.

VanMeter singled in the sixth to score Nick Ahmed and Arizona, behind Tyler Gilbert, who secures his first no-hitter in his first major league game, only the fourth no-hitter in Diamondbacks history and the eighth no-hitter of the 2021 season, takes the series with a 7-0 win. The Padres fall to 66-53.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Craig Stammen will start against Zac Gallen for the Dbacks.

TRANSACTIONS