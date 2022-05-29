ECM PADRES REPORT: GRISHAM WALKS IT OFF IN 10TH

By Liz Alper

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

May 29, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night, the Pirates lived up to their namesake and stole the game from the Padres in the ninth inning. Today, both teams vied for a series win. Roansy Contreras started for Pittsburgh against MacKenzie Gore.

We were scoreless until the fifth when Jurickson Profar unleashed a two-run line drive and the Padres led 2-0 after five.

The Bucs came back to tie it in the eighth with last night’s hero, Ke’ Bryan Hayes, doubling to score Tucupita Marcano. Josh VanMeter singled to score Hayes and we were tied at two, going into extras.

But extras didn’t last long as Trent Grisham became the hero in the 10th with a two-run walk-off homer and the Padres took the series with a 4-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres are out on the road again all week, starting in St. Louis on Memorial Day. Game one against the Cardinals is tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. Nick Martinez starts against Packy Naughton for St. Louis.





