ECM PADRES REPORT: GROSSMONT ALUM MUSGROVE HELPS PADS SURF TO 8-3 WIN OVER FISH

By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove pitched well tonight, going six innings and striking out eight and only giving up one earned run and one walk. Via @padres on Twitter

August 9, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres took the series from the Diamondbacks this weekend. They got to take a little break from the NL West for the next few days starting with a three-game series against the Marlins. Zach Thompson started tonight’s game one for the Fish against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

The Fish came out swinging in the second with Magneuris Sierra’s single that scored Lewis Brinson to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

But Eric Hosmer decided that that wouldn’t do and launched a solo homer to right in the home half of the second and we were tied at one after two.

Manny Machado gave the Padres the green light in the third with a single to center that scored Tommy Pham and the Padres led 2-1 after three.

Victor Caratini gave the Padres some breathing room in the fourth with a line drive base hit to right that scored Hosmer. Musgrove hit a sac fly to right and scored Trent Grisham and the Friars led 4-1 after four.

Brinson tried to rally for the Fish in the eighth with a two-run homer off the Western Metal Supply Company building in left, just inside the foul pole and the Padres kept a 4-3 lead.

Hosmer gave the Padres more rope with a single to left that scored Machado. Grisham put the nail in the coffin with a long triple to the corner in left to score two and Caratini hit a sac fly to right to score Grisham and the Padres came out on top with an 8-3 win in game one to move to 65-49.

