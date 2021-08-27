ECM PADRES REPORT: GROSSMONT HIGH ALUM GETS COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT AS PADRES FINALLY WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum was impressive tonight, pitching all nine innings, striking out nine and only giving up three hits and two walks. Via @padres on Twitter

August 27, 2021 (Anaheim) - After a horrible series against the Dodgers where they were swept, the Padres headed up to Anaheim for a quick two-game series against the other L.A. team, the Angels. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Cooper Criswell in his major league debut for L.A.

Hope you’re sitting down for this because we have some great news: the Padres took a big lead first! Jurickson Profar kicked everything off with a triple in the second that scored two. Jake Marisnick singled to score Profar and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Austin Nola singled in the fifth to score Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer scored and the Padres finally, finally got a shutout win and a complete game for Musgrove, who now holds both Padres complete games and who didn’t allow any of the Angels to reach past second base. The Padres move to 69-61.

