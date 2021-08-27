ECM PADRES REPORT: GROSSMONT HIGH ALUM GETS COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT AS PADRES FINALLY WIN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  the Grossmont High alum was impressive tonight, pitching all nine innings, striking out nine and only giving up three hits and two walks.  Via @padres on Twitter 
 
August 27, 2021 (Anaheim) - After a horrible series against the Dodgers where they were swept, the Padres headed up to Anaheim for a quick two-game series against the other L.A. team, the Angels.  Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Cooper Criswell in his major league debut for L.A.

Hope you’re sitting down for this because we have some great news:  the Padres took a big lead first! Jurickson Profar kicked everything off with a triple in the second that scored two.  Jake Marisnick singled to score Profar and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

 
Austin Nola singled in the fifth to score Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer scored and the Padres finally, finally got a shutout win and a complete game for Musgrove, who now holds both Padres complete games and who didn’t allow any of the Angels to reach past second base.  The Padres move to 69-61.  
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber match is tomorrow at 6:07 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally only on FS1.  Ryan Weathers starts against Jose Suarez for the Angels. 
 
 
 
 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon