ECM PADRES REPORT: GROSSMONT HIGH ALUM SHUTOUT, CRONENWORTH HR GIVES PADRES GAME ONE WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth's two-run homer solidified the win for the Padres. Via @padres on Twitter

July 29, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres got a nice little two-day vacation from the National League, but now it was back to business. The Rockies came to town again for the weekend. Kyle Freeland started tonight’s game one for the Rockies against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

Fernando Tatis Jr. kicked things off in the first with a double to left to score Tommy Pham and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Jake Cronenworth gave the Padres the solidifying insurance with a two-run blast to right in the eighth and the Friars took a series-opening 3-0 win to move to 60-45.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. Jon Gray will start for Colorado against Ryan Weathers.

TRANSACTIONS