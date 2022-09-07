ECM PADRES REPORT: HOMERS LEAD PADRES TO SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Josh Hader via @padres on Twitter

September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres walked it off in epic fashion thanks to Jorge Alfaro, so they looked for the series win tonight with Tommy Henry on the mound for Arizona against Yu Darvish.

Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll both hit solo homers in the second, but Jurickson Profar destroyed it in the bottom half with a two-run homer just over the right field wall and Jake Cronenworth got the go-ahead with a solo bomb to right and the Padres struck for three runs to lead 3-2 after two.

It lasted two innings until Varsho tied the game with a solo blast to right in the fourth, but Wil Myers gave the Padres the lead again with a solo blast to right of his own in the home half and the Padres led 4-3 after four.

The Padres added on in the fifth with Josh Bell’s single to right that scored Trent Grisham to kick out Henry. He was replaced by Keynan Middleton, who got the last out, but the Padres led 5-3 after five.

Ha-Seong Kim added on in the eighth with a double that scored Austin Nola and the Padres coasted to a 6-3 win and a 2-1 series win.

UP NEXT