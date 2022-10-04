ECM PADRES REPORT: HOMERS POWER PADS PAST GIANTS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
October 4, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres looked to take the series tonight against the Giants.  Carlos Rodon started for San Francisco against Sean Manaea.

Despite a few scares, the Padres started the scoring in the third with a Manny Machado single that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

 
Ha-Seong Kim added insurance in the sixth with a two-RBI double.  Austin Nola grounded a single to left to score Kim from second.  After Luke Ortiz came in to pitch, Wil Myers singled with the bases loaded to score Nola and the Padres led 5-0 after six.
 
LaMonte Wade Jr. scored in the eighth, putting the Giants on the board. Bryce Johnson singled to score Ford Proctor, but Myers hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth and the Padres took the series with a 6-2 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game and the last game of the season is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. 
 

