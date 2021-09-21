ECM PADRES REPORT: INTENSE BACK AND FORTH GOES TO GIANTS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado hit two home runs tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

September 21, 2021 (San Diego) - After a sweep from the Cardinals, the Padres were grateful to return home and get back to the NL West for three days when the Giants came to town again. Kevin Gausman started tonight’s game one for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Homecoming didn’t last long. Tommy La Stella launched a solo homer to right in the first and the Giants led 1-0.

Manny Machado rolled his eyes and tied the game with a solo homer of his own to left in the home half of the first, his 25th of the season and we were tied at one after one inning.

The Padres had a big second inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. lined a double into right to score Trent Grisham and the Padres took their first lead of the game, up 2-1 after two.

Machado did it again in the third for number 26, crushing a ball to the second floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. building. Tommy Pham followed up with homer number three of the night for the Padres, a line drive to left and the Padres struck for three runs to lead 4-1 after three.

The Giants started a no-out rally in the fifth with a single from Wilmer Flores that scored Evan Longoria. Brandon Belt’s slow-dropping single to right just missed Jurickson Profar’s diving catch, loading the bases with one out, leading to Buster Posey’s sac fly to center that scored Mike Yastrzemski, making it a one-run game. Luckily, Musgrove struck out LaMonte Wade Jr. to get out of the jam and the Padres kept a 4-3 lead after five.

The Giants succeeded in tying the game in the sixth when Brandon Crawford lined a double down the left field line to score Kris Bryant. Yastrzemski hit a sac fly to right that was deep enough to score Crawford and the Giants took a 5-4 lead, their first of the game.

But the Padres didn’t let the lead last long and Austin Nola blasted another home run to left in the bottom of the sixth for the fourth Friar homer of the night and we were knotted up at five after six innings.

But all that work was in vain. In the ninth, Wade Jr. hit a looping ball to left over the head of Fernando Tatis Jr. for a single that scored Belt and the Giants won an intense back and forth game one 6-5. The Padres fall to 76-74.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN as well as on BSSD. Longtime vet Scott Kazmir will pitch for the Giants against Vince Velasquez.

