ECM PADRES REPORT: INTERLEAGUE DEFEAT

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 23, 2022 (San Diego) - After a much-needed day off, the Padres start a week of American League action with two games against the Guardians. Aaron Civale started tonight’s game one against Mike Clevinger.

Oscar Gonzalez started the scoring with a solo homer in the second and the Guardians led 1-0 after two.

Cleveland added in on the fifth with a solo homer just inside the right field foul pole by Andres Gimenez, but the Padres got on the board in the fifth with a looping single to left by Jake Cronenworth that scored Austin Nola. The Guardians still led 2-1 after five.

The Guardians got some extra licks in in the eighth when Jose Ramirez singled to center that scored Steven Kwan and the Guardians sat the Padres down in game one 3-1.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Ex-Padre Cal Quantrill starts for the Guardians against Blake Snell.

TRANSACTIONS