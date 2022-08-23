ECM PADRES REPORT: INTERLEAGUE DEFEAT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
August 23, 2022 (San Diego) - After a much-needed day off, the Padres start a week of American League action with two games against the Guardians.  Aaron Civale started tonight’s game one against Mike Clevinger.

Oscar Gonzalez started the scoring with a solo homer in the second and the Guardians led 1-0 after two.

 
Cleveland added in on the fifth with a solo homer just inside the right field foul pole by Andres Gimenez, but the Padres got on the board in the fifth with a looping single to left by Jake Cronenworth that scored Austin Nola.  The Guardians still led 2-1 after five.
 
The Guardians got some extra licks in in the eighth when Jose Ramirez singled to center that scored Steven Kwan and the Guardians sat the Padres down in game one 3-1.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.  Ex-Padre Cal Quantrill starts for the Guardians  against Blake Snell.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Yu Darvish on paternity list
  • Pierce Johnson on rehab to ACL Padres
  • Jose Castillo recalled from El Paso
  • Nomar Mazara released 
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon