ECM PADRES REPORT: INTERLEAGUE LOSS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
July 4, 2022 (San Diego) - Happy Fourth of July!  This year, the Padres returned home and hosted the Mariners for two games of interleague play.  Chris Flexen started today for Seattle against Sean Manaea.

Seattle got the upper hand when J.P. Crawford scored in the first and Abraham Toro doubled to score Eugenio Suarez and the Mariners led 2-0 after one.
 
Julio Rodríguez belted a two-run homer in the fourth to extend the Mariners’ lead to 4-0 after four.
 
They weren’t done yet.  Cal Raleigh doubled in the sixth to score three and the Mariners led 7-0 after six.
 
Toro singled again in the eighth to score Carlos Santana and Seattle led 8-0 after eight.
 
The only Padres runs came on a Trent Grisham two-run homer, but the Mariners ran away with this one 8-2.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game of this short series is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.  Logan Gilbert starts for the Mariners against Mike Clevinger.
 

